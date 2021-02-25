S. Korea reports another highly pathogenic bird flu case, total now at 102
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has confirmed yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu, raising the total caseload to 102.
The latest confirmed case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from an egg farm in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, on the previous day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul accounted for 36 cases, followed by South Jeolla Province with 17. North Jeolla Province took up 16.
Cases traced to wild birds also reached 207 as of Thursday.
Authorities have culled 28.8 million poultry so far. The country has been culling birds within a 1-kilometer radius of infected farms since mid-February, which was eased from the previous guideline of 3 kilometers.
The local consumer price of eggs continued to grow, rising 48.1 percent on-year over the past week. That of chicken meat, on the other hand, expanded at a narrower margin of 9.2 percent over the period.
