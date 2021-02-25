Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in February

Currently available information suggests that the recovery of the global economy has remained slow due to the ongoing influence of the movement restrictions following the resurgence of COVID-19. In global financial markets, stock prices and government bond yields in major countries have increased, mainly driven by the expectations for economic recovery following the expansion of vaccinations and the prospect of a further fiscal stimulus package by the new US administration. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the severity of the resurgence of COVID-19 and the status of vaccine distribution, as well as by national policy responses and their effects.