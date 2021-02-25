Army soldier tests positive for COVID-19
All News 10:47 February 25, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier based in Paju, north of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The soldier was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted after a vacation in Seoul, according to the ministry.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 571. Of them, 558 have been fully cured and 13 are under treatment.
Nationwide, South Korea added 396 new cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 88,561.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
