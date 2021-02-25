Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean top nuke envoy holds virtual talks on N. Korea with senior U.S. diplomat

All News 11:30 February 25, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy held video talks with a senior U.S. diplomat Thursday about North Korea's denuclearization and related issues, the foreign ministry said.

The talks between Noh Kyu-duk and Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, came as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been conducting a review of policy on North Korea.

The U.S. has stressed that the policy review will be carried out in close consultations with South Korea and other allies.

"The two sides noted that there has been close bilateral cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the process of the U.S. policy review on North Korea, and exchanged in-depth opinions on ways to bring progress in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building lasting peace," the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed to continue consultations on the issue at every level, the ministry added.

Thursday's virtual talks came about two weeks after Noh and Kim spoke by phone to discuss North Korea issues earlier this month.

Last week, Noh also had a three-way conversation between Kim and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi.

Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, speaks during a meeting on North Korea with Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Takehiro Funakoshi, the Japanese foreign ministry's director-general for Asian and Oceanian affairs, via videoconference at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Feb. 19, 2021, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

