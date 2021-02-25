Football league to suspend play for 2 weeks in case of COVID-19 infections

Currently, the K League 2 champions are automatically promoted to the K League 1 the following season, while the last-place team from the 12-club K League 1 gets relegated. The K League 2 runner-up advances directly to the second playoff round, awaiting the winner of the first round between No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. The winner of that second round then goes on to meet the 11th-ranked team from the K League 1 in the promotion-relegation playoff, and the victorious side gets to play in the top league the following season.

