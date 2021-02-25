Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
--------------------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss discipline among military officials
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting to urge disciple among military officials and stricter control over younger officers, state media reported Thursday.
At the expanded military commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday, Kim stressed the importance of establishing "revolutionary moral discipline" particularly among the younger generation in the army, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
------------------------
S. Korean top nuke envoy holds virtual talks on N. Korea with senior U.S. diplomat
SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy held video talks with a senior U.S. diplomat Thursday about North Korea's denuclearization and related issues, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Noh Kyu-duk and Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, came as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has been conducting a review of policy on North Korea.
------------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell slightly below 400 on Thursday, a day ahead of the country's first rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, as sporadic cluster infections continued to pop up across the country.
The country reported 396 more virus cases, including 369 local infections, raising the total caseload to 88,516, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-------------------------
S. Korea-Central America FTA set for full implementation in March
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday its free trade agreement (FTA) with a group of Central American nations will be fully implemented starting next month as Panama completed its domestic procedures.
Asia's No. 4 economy signed the trade pact with five Central American nations -- Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Honduras and Nicaragua -- in 2018.
--------------------------
(2nd LD) BOK keeps key rate at record low amid lingering uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, as the third wave of the new coronavirus undermined the scope of sustaining an economic recovery.
As widely expected, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the base rate steady in this year's second rate-setting meeting.
--------------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea prepares for vaccine shots as 1st batch of 1.5 mln doses begins to ship
SEOUL -- Trucks and ships carrying the first batch of some 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines headed across the country Thursday, marking the start of the long-awaited vaccination program in South Korea, where COVID-19 cases are nearing 90,000 since the first confirmed case in January last year.
The nationwide distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine for some 750,000 people, mostly health care workers and patients at nursing homes, came as the country is set to kick off the free inoculation campaign Friday.
------------------------
Conscientious objector acquitted after refusing reservist training for nonreligious reason
SEOUL -- In the first ruling of its kind, South Korea's top court on Thursday upheld lower courts' acquittal of a man charged with refusing to fulfill mandatory reservist duty for nonreligious reasons.
The Supreme Court approved lower courts' verdicts of not guilty for the man indicted for violating the Homeland Reserve Forces Act after refusing to take part in his reserve forces training on grounds of his belief of nonviolence.
--------------------------
Koreas appear out of running for 2032 Olympics following IOC decision
SEOUL -- A potential joint bid by South Korea and North Korea to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics has apparently collapsed before it took off in earnest, following a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to pick an Australian city as its preferred candidate.
After a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday (local time), the IOC's Executive Board announced Brisbane will be its partner for "a targeted dialogue" on staging the 2032 Summer Olympics.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
K-pop idol stars beleaguered by school bullying accusations
-
3
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
4
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
-
5
(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations