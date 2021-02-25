Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
--------------------------
Discussions still under way on upcoming S. Korea-U.S. combined exercise: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have yet to finalize the schedule and other details of a planned combined springtime military exercise, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The joint computer-simulated command post training is expected to kick off in around the second week of March for about 10 days. But exactly when and how the exercise will be staged has not yet been announced.
------------------------
Unification minister renews calls for individual tourism to N.K.
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Thursday the government will push to resume long-suspended tours to North Korea on an individual basis as soon as the pandemic eases, saying it is "the best way to break the boundaries" between South and North Koreans.
"There are still many South Koreans who wish to visit Mount Kumgang though it has been over 10 years since its suspension," he said, pointing out that such exchanges can help restore "national homogeneity."
------------------------
Upcoming military exercise with U.S. should be postponed or halted: expert
SEOUL -- South Korea should put off or suspend its combined springtime military exercise with the United States as part of efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, a researcher at a state-run think tank said Thursday.
Kim Sang-ki, a researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU), made the point in a report amid concern that the joint exercise, expected to take place next month, could provide North Korea with a pretext for provocations.
-------------------------
14 USFK-affiliated people test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL -- Twelve American service members and two of their family members have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival here from the United States recently, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Seven service members and two dependents arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 21, according to USFK.
--------------------------
New culture minister vows to step up promotion of S. Korean culture, policies
SEOUL -- Hwang Hee, a ruling party lawmaker recently appointed as culture minister, on Thursday picked better promoting the country's culture and policies and enhancing its image overseas as one of his top agendas.
"To be a leading country, the culture ministry will help (establish) a system in which it helps other ministries more actively counter the foreign press on various issues. We will aid (the ministries) with various systems, like providing analysis," the minister said in his first official meeting with the press held at the government complex in Seoul.
--------------------------
Parliamentary seeks to toughen punishment for child abuse homicide
SEOUL -- The National Assembly is pushing for a law revision to strengthen the punishment of homicide by child abuse in the wake of a series of recent fatal abuse cases that shocked the nation.
A subcommittee of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed a revision bill on child abuse crimes, under which those convicted of child abuse murder will be punished with at least seven years in prison, life imprisonment or the death penalty.
------------------------
(LEAD) Netflix to invest $500 mln in S. Korea in 2021
SEOUL -- Global streaming service Netflix said Thursday that it will funnel US$500 million into creating South Korean projects this year, including two films.
"Netflix has more than 200 million paid users across the world, including 3.8 million in South Korea," Kim Min-young, vice president of Netflix, said in an event streamed online. "For 2021, we will invest $500 million into Korean content and help the entire world enjoy Korean shows."
--------------------------
S. Korea to suspend more coal plants in spring to cut fine dust emissions
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it plans to suspend the operations of more coal-powered plants during spring time in line with its efforts to cut the emissions of fine dust.
Under the plan, the country plans to halt the operation of 19 to 28 coal plants in March depending on the electricity demand, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. It will mark a sharp rise from nine to 17 plants suspended over the December-January period.
