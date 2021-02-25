Police raid SK Innovation again over battery dispute
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Police raided SK Innovation Co. on Thursday in connection with the allegations that it stole electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies from its local competitor.
According to the police, the national security investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency launched a search operation at the company in central Seoul earlier in the day.
The police have been investigating the case after they received a complaint in May 2019 from LG Chem Ltd. that SK Innovation poached talent from it and stole important EV-related technologies during the process.
The police previously raided and searched the company and its factory in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, in September 2019.
Earlier this month, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of LG Energy Solution Ltd., wholly owned by LG Chem, in a trade secret dispute and imposed a 10-year import ban on some lithium-ion battery products by SK Innovation.
