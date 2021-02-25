ZINUS 92,900 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 21,700 UP 450

Daesang 25,350 UP 450

SKNetworks 5,550 UP 140

ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 87,000 UP 1,600

ShinhanGroup 34,100 UP 950

HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 700

Yuhan 63,500 UP 1,900

CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 UP 2,000

DOOSAN 48,350 UP 1,200

DL 87,500 UP 3,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 DN 100

NEXENTIRE 8,200 UP 190

CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 UP 6,500

KCC 204,000 UP 5,000

SKBP 126,000 UP 4,000

AmoreG 65,200 UP 1,700

HyundaiMtr 245,000 UP 10,000

BukwangPharm 21,450 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 73,000 UP 500

Daewoong 37,750 UP 1,350

SamyangFood 89,900 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 UP 1,200

CJ CheilJedang 411,000 UP 2,500

TaekwangInd 943,000 UP 23,000

KiaMtr 77,000 UP 2,000

SK hynix 148,500 UP 12,500

Youngpoong 648,000 UP 17,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,550 UP 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 UP 850

SamsungF&MIns 175,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 UP 500

Kogas 32,950 UP 300

Hanwha 30,550 UP 900

KAL 28,850 UP 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,240 UP 240

LG Corp. 96,300 UP 2,400

POSCO CHEMICAL 162,500 UP 4,500

BoryungPharm 21,000 UP 550

