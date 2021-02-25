KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ZINUS 92,900 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 21,700 UP 450
Daesang 25,350 UP 450
SKNetworks 5,550 UP 140
ORION Holdings 14,100 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 87,000 UP 1,600
ShinhanGroup 34,100 UP 950
HITEJINRO 34,550 UP 700
Yuhan 63,500 UP 1,900
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 48,350 UP 1,200
DL 87,500 UP 3,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,000 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 8,200 UP 190
CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 UP 6,500
KCC 204,000 UP 5,000
SKBP 126,000 UP 4,000
AmoreG 65,200 UP 1,700
HyundaiMtr 245,000 UP 10,000
BukwangPharm 21,450 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,000 UP 500
Daewoong 37,750 UP 1,350
SamyangFood 89,900 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 UP 1,200
CJ CheilJedang 411,000 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 943,000 UP 23,000
KiaMtr 77,000 UP 2,000
SK hynix 148,500 UP 12,500
Youngpoong 648,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,550 UP 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 UP 850
SamsungF&MIns 175,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 UP 500
Kogas 32,950 UP 300
Hanwha 30,550 UP 900
KAL 28,850 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,240 UP 240
LG Corp. 96,300 UP 2,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 162,500 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 21,000 UP 550
