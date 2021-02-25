KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
L&L 14,700 UP 600
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,150 UP 1,300
Shinsegae 274,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 281,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,850 UP 80
SGBC 93,300 UP 800
Hyosung 82,900 UP 1,500
DB HiTek 58,200 UP 1,600
CJ 94,600 UP 500
JWPHARMA 29,550 UP 750
LGInt 27,350 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 9,350 UP 750
DL E&C 116,500 UP 12,500
LotteChilsung 118,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,190 UP 150
POSCO 283,000 UP 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 4,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 85
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,150 UP 850
DB INSURANCE 41,450 UP 1,850
SamsungElec 85,300 UP 3,300
NHIS 11,300 UP 250
SK Discovery 66,200 UP 400
LS 72,500 UP 2,100
LOTTE 33,900 UP 550
GC Corp 387,000 UP 21,000
GS E&C 37,750 UP 1,400
Binggrae 59,100 UP 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,300 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 704,000 UP 17,000
GCH Corp 37,000 UP 1,800
Ottogi 565,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 50,200 UP 1,500
GS Retail 36,300 UP 1,150
F&F 141,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,700 UP 170
SKC 121,000 UP 500
NamsunAlum 4,200 UP 40
