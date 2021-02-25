Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 February 25, 2021

MERITZ SECU 3,785 UP 40
HtlShilla 83,400 UP 500
Hanmi Science 66,100 UP 3,200
SamsungElecMech 196,000 UP 7,500
KPIC 360,000 UP 17,000
KSOE 114,000 UP 5,000
Hanssem 99,500 UP 800
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,050 UP 250
LS ELECTRIC 59,900 UP 800
KorZinc 416,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,700 UP 190
SYC 57,400 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 53,100 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 54,900 UP 500
S-Oil 88,000 UP 4,300
OCI 122,500 UP 14,000
LG Innotek 208,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 324,000 UP 21,500
HMM 18,400 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI WIA 79,200 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 220,500 UP 10,000
Mobis 314,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,900 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 200
S-1 83,000 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 1,950
SKTelecom 252,000 UP 8,500
S&T MOTIV 64,800 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 44,000 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 UP 500
Hanon Systems 16,100 UP 400
SK 277,000 UP 12,000
ShinpoongPharm 84,500 UP 5,400
Handsome 38,250 UP 1,200
Asiana Airlines 15,100 UP 100
COWAY 67,000 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 UP 3,500
Hanchem 246,500 UP 11,500
DWS 52,200 UP 1,700
KEPCO 23,350 UP 200
