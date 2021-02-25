Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 February 25, 2021

SamsungSecu 38,000 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 UP 450
DONGSUH 41,200 UP 700
SamsungEng 13,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 125,500 UP 3,500
PanOcean 5,540 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 19,900 UP 200
KT 26,200 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 UP8500
LOTTE TOUR 21,300 UP 1,200
LG Uplus 12,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 UP 2,300
KT&G 79,800 UP 1,100
DHICO 11,100 UP 850
Doosanfc 53,600 UP 1,600
LG Display 23,700 UP 300
Kangwonland 24,800 UP 200
NAVER 383,000 UP 9,000
IBK 8,520 UP 100
Kakao 484,500 UP 11,000
NCsoft 972,000 UP 38,000
KIWOOM 134,500 UP 3,000
KIH 92,000 UP 500
GS 39,950 UP 450
CJ CGV 28,400 UP 600
LIG Nex1 39,300 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 41,500 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,700 UP 2,200
DWEC 6,060 UP 150
LOTTE Himart 37,150 UP 1,100
DongwonF&B 199,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 27,250 UP 200
LGH&H 1,567,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 890,000 UP 30,000
KEPCO E&C 17,550 UP 100
DSME 26,150 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,600 UP 1,500
DSINFRA 7,990 UP 190
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 550
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
