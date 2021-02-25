SamsungSecu 38,000 UP 650

KG DONGBU STL 12,250 UP 450

DONGSUH 41,200 UP 700

SamsungEng 13,300 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 125,500 UP 3,500

PanOcean 5,540 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 UP 650

CheilWorldwide 19,900 UP 200

KT 26,200 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL192000 UP8500

LOTTE TOUR 21,300 UP 1,200

LG Uplus 12,200 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 UP 2,300

KT&G 79,800 UP 1,100

DHICO 11,100 UP 850

Doosanfc 53,600 UP 1,600

LG Display 23,700 UP 300

Kangwonland 24,800 UP 200

NAVER 383,000 UP 9,000

IBK 8,520 UP 100

Kakao 484,500 UP 11,000

NCsoft 972,000 UP 38,000

KIWOOM 134,500 UP 3,000

KIH 92,000 UP 500

GS 39,950 UP 450

CJ CGV 28,400 UP 600

LIG Nex1 39,300 UP 1,500

Fila Holdings 41,500 UP 1,600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,700 UP 2,200

DWEC 6,060 UP 150

LOTTE Himart 37,150 UP 1,100

DongwonF&B 199,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO KPS 27,250 UP 200

LGH&H 1,567,000 UP 9,000

LGCHEM 890,000 UP 30,000

KEPCO E&C 17,550 UP 100

DSME 26,150 UP 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,600 UP 1,500

DSINFRA 7,990 UP 190

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 550

(MORE)