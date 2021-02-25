KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 154,000 UP 4,000
Celltrion 308,000 UP 26,000
Huchems 23,450 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,140 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 239,000 UP 7,000
FOOSUNG 10,350 UP 150
SK Innovation 270,000 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,850 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 36,500 UP 1,750
KBFinancialGroup 44,750 UP 1,600
Hansae 19,900 UP 900
LG HAUSYS 73,200 UP 900
Youngone Corp 41,150 UP 2,600
CSWIND 72,900 UP 2,900
GKL 16,450 UP 250
KOLON IND 52,900 UP 3,050
HanmiPharm 350,000 UP 14,000
BNK Financial Group 5,980 UP 10
emart 173,500 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY508 00 UP2500
KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 UP 200
HANJINKAL 61,300 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 57,100 UP 800
CUCKOO 124,000 UP 6,500
COSMAX 105,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 64,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 UP 28,000
INNOCEAN 61,200 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 34,500 UP 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 UP 350
Netmarble 130,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277500 UP6000
ORION 134,500 UP 7,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,850 UP 1,700
BGF Retail 162,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 385,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 27,500 UP 850
WooriFinancialGroup 9,820 UP 160
(MORE)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. man caught on CCTV cameras 10 times, but military failed to notice 8 of them: JCS
-
2
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
3
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
-
4
(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 400 ahead of 1st rollout of vaccine this week