LGELECTRONICS 154,000 UP 4,000

Celltrion 308,000 UP 26,000

Huchems 23,450 UP 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 UP 4,500

HANWHA LIFE 3,140 DN 10

AMOREPACIFIC 239,000 UP 7,000

FOOSUNG 10,350 UP 150

SK Innovation 270,000 UP 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,850 UP 900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 36,500 UP 1,750

KBFinancialGroup 44,750 UP 1,600

Hansae 19,900 UP 900

LG HAUSYS 73,200 UP 900

Youngone Corp 41,150 UP 2,600

CSWIND 72,900 UP 2,900

GKL 16,450 UP 250

KOLON IND 52,900 UP 3,050

HanmiPharm 350,000 UP 14,000

BNK Financial Group 5,980 UP 10

emart 173,500 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY508 00 UP2500

KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 UP 200

HANJINKAL 61,300 UP 1,400

DoubleUGames 57,100 UP 800

CUCKOO 124,000 UP 6,500

COSMAX 105,000 UP 2,500

MANDO 64,200 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 UP 28,000

INNOCEAN 61,200 UP 500

Doosan Bobcat 34,500 UP 1,200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 UP 350

Netmarble 130,000 UP 6,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S277500 UP6000

ORION 134,500 UP 7,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,850 UP 1,700

BGF Retail 162,000 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 385,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 27,500 UP 850

WooriFinancialGroup 9,820 UP 160

(MORE)