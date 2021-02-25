Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries swings to profits in Q4

All News 15:56 February 25, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 12.7 billion won (US$11.5 million), swinging from a loss of 28.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 60.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 11.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.3 percent to 1.14 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!