Kolon Industries 2020 net income up 829 pct. to 205.5 bln won
All News 15:56 February 25, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 205.5 billion won (US$185.5 million), up 829 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 152.4 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 172.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 8.4 percent to 4.03 trillion won.
(END)
