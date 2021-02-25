Migrant worker posthumously tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A migrant worker who died at home in Yangju, north of Seoul, posthumously tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, health officials said.
The 49-year-old Nigerian national was found dead on Wednesday by an acquaintance, who visited the home at the request of the worker's family member.
Health authorities conducted coronavirus testing after the family told them the deceased person recently had cold symptoms. The result came back positive Thursday. officials said.
Health officials took infection prevention measures and began an epidemiological survey with family members and coworkers.
Police said they are investigating the cause of the death, though there were no signs of foul play.
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
3
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
4
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
5
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
2
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
-
3
(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations
-
4
LG Electronics to allow rivals to use its smart TV platform
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 400 ahead of 1st rollout of vaccine this week