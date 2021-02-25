S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 25, 2021
All News 16:36 February 25, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.665 0.668 -0.3
3-year TB 0.995 1.006 -1.1
10-year TB 1.884 1.851 +3.3
2-year MSB 0.867 0.871 -0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.035 2.032 +0.3
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
(END)
