S. Korea to sell 14 tln won worth of Treasurys in March
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14 trillion won (US$12.6 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 3.1 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years, and 2.7 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It will also sell longer-dated bonds, including 900 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, and 3.3 trillion won in state debts with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 17.5 trillion won in state bonds in February.
The country plans to sell state bonds totaling 176.4 trillion won this year as it seeks to finance massive fiscal spending to cope with the fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.
