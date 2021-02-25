PM starts regular 'open briefing' to enhance gov't-public communication
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday started a regular weekly live press briefing to enhance the government's public communication amid criticisms of the country's "exclusive and cartel-like" conventional press corps system.
Chung held his first inaugural weekly "open briefing" at the government complex in Seoul, where he shared his perspective on supposed problems of the current press corps system, especially in areas of legal and judicial coverage.
The briefing was open to all reporters regardless of their given beats and was streamed live online. Government press conferences traditionally are open only to members of corresponding press corps of respective ministries or agencies.
"Communication between the government and the media should evolve more transparently and meet the standard of the public's perspective," Chung said.
Chung, however, made clear that the decision to hold regular open briefings was not aimed at abolishing the existing press corps system but to allow more openness of government policies.
He also stated that it would be best for the media industry to voluntarily work to improve supposed problems that it faces internally.
The culture ministry is reportedly preparing to launch a government task force to come up with a long-term plan to revise the current press corps system.
