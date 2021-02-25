'Just put me in, skip': Choo Shin-soo cares not where he plays for new KBO club

Choo will bring instant credibility to a franchise going in a new direction. The team's CEO, Min Kyung-sam, and its general manager, Ryu Sun-kyu, greeted Choo in person at the airport, and presented him with the temporary jersey bearing logos of the new corporate owner. Ryu said the team brass wanted Choo to be the first player to see the temporary uniform -- which the rest of the team will wear before the new club name and uniform are finalized in late March -- because he's the first acquisition by the club since the ownership change.

