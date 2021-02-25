N.K. firm files lawsuit to collect payment from S. Korean company
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean firm filed a lawsuit against a South Korean company in 2019 to claim payment related to a business deal, sources here said Thursday, a rare legal battle between businesses from the two Koreas.
The company affiliated with Pyongyang's national economic cooperation federation filed the suit with the Seoul Central District Court seeking 5.3 billion won (US$4.7 million) for its alleged unpaid supply, according to the sources.
Their names have not been made available.
The North Korean firm reportedly inked a deal to provide some 2,600 tons of zinc to the South Korean company in 2010, but claims that it has not received 5.3 billion won for the supply. The South Korean firm claims that it paid the money.
The case reportedly marked the first time that a North Korean company has filed a lawsuit against a South Korean firm.
South and North Korea are technically in a state of war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Almost all exchange between the two Koreas has come to a halt amid recently chilled cross-border ties.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
3
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
4
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
2
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea prepares for vaccine shots as 1st batch of 1.5 mln doses begins to ship
-
4
(2nd LD) K League star Ki Sung-yueng denies sexual assault allegations
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout