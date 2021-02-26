Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top 0.1 pct earners' assets jump, taxes slightly increase (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon visits Gadeok Island, opposition party calls the trip 'outright election interference' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Party, gov't, presidential office all go to Gadeok Island, opposition party calls it 'election interference' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon heads to Gadeok Island with party, gov't ahead of election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon visits Gadeok Island ahead of election, opposition party says it's election interference (Segye Times)
-- Moon says his heart flutters looking at Gadeok Island (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon heads to Gadeok Island 41 days ahead of Busan election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon backs new airport plan by visiting Gadeok Island, opposition party calls it election interference (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon, party, gov't all head to Gadeok Island fueling controversy over election interference (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Individual investors buy 53 tln won worth of U.S. stocks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- DRAMs also experience shortage, chip industry enters 'super cycle' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon's 'megacity' Busan trip called political (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- One day to go: AstraZeneca vaccines distributed across Korea (Korea Herald)
-- COVID-19 vaccine inoculations start today (Korea Times)
(END)
