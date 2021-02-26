(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 26)

The ruling party argues that Moon's nuclear phaseout policy is an act of the state and so is beyond any judgment. This argument smacks of totalitarianism. Just because Moon made an election pledge and argues that it is an act of the state does not mean that procedural illegalities can be condoned. An act of the state must not be a pretext for exemption from legal responsibility. It is all the more so because energy is an important policy area that affects the whole nation over the long term.