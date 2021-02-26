(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 26)

But those announcements contradicted the Korean government's position. The foreign minister said the country must consult with the United States, although he admitted that both sides took a step closer to resolution of the issue. The ministry stated that no further progress has been made in regards to its earlier proposal that Teheran release the ship in return for using the frozen funds to pay Iran's delayed contributions to the United Nations and buy vaccines to fight the pandemic. And yet, the Iranian president came forward and spoke as if Seoul had agreed to return the frozen asset to Teheran. That's a serious diplomatic discourtesy. Iran has been engaging in a fast and loose media campaign since Jan. 4, when it seized the tanker.