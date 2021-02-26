Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures, gathering ban on five or more people, for 2 weeks

All News 08:38 February 26, 2021
This file photo on Jan. 19, 2021, shows people maintaining social distancing to enter an exhibition at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!