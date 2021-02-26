S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.
"The government will decide to extend the current distancing levels for another two weeks starting next week during today's meeting," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation's 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week.
Bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another two weeks, Chung said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
3
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
4
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
5
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
1
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
2
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea prepares for vaccine shots as 1st batch of 1.5 mln doses begins to ship
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout
-
5
Agency refuses to confirm report Jennie, G-Dragon are dating