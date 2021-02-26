Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 15/-1 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/01 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/11 Rain 60

Daegu 14/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/07 Rain 20

