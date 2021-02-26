LG Electronics opens 1st premium shop in Latin America
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Friday it has opened its first premium shop in Latin America in a move to further boost sales in the region.
LG Brand Shop for the South and Central American region is in Panama City, Panama, with a size of 470 square meters. Consumers can experience LG's luxury home appliance brand, LG SIGNATURE, as well as its artificial intelligence and Internet of Things solutions.
The company said it has also opened an online shop for Latin American consumers so that they can easily purchase products amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
LG said its premium brand shop in Panama will serve as a stepping stone for the company to promote its brand and that it will launch marketing programs dedicated to consumers in the region to better boost its presence.
LG currently runs some 1,400 premium stores overseas.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
