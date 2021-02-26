S. Korea's arable land falls for 8th straight year in 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total arable land declined for the eighth straight year last year as rice paddies shrank amid a fall in the consumption of rice, a key staple food for Koreans, data showed Friday.
The country's arable land totaled 1.57 million hectares -- slightly more than three times the size of the U.S. state of Delaware -- at the end of 2020, down 1 percent or 16,000 hectares from the previous year, according to the data by Statistics Korea.
The nation's arable land has been on the decline since 2013, it showed.
The total rice paddy area declined 0.7 percent on-year to 824,000 hectares, accounting for 52.7 percent of the total.
Dry fields for agricultural production fell 1.4 percent on-year to 741,000 hectares.
The fall in arable land came amid a chronic supply glut of rice and declining rice consumption in South Korea.
Consumption of rice has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
The country's rice output fell to a 52-year low last year as a record long rainy season and typhoons in the summer hampered production. The consumption of rice also hit a record low in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a separate report, the statistics agency said North Korea's total area of rice paddies fell last year due to bad weather.
The North's area of cultivated rice paddies stood at 540,697 hectares in 2020, down 2.9 percent from the previous year. It amounted to 74 percent of South Korea's 726,432 hectares.
The data is based on an analysis of satellite images taken between May and October last year.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
5
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
2
Impeachment trial postponed for judge in power abuse case
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea prepares for vaccine shots as 1st batch of 1.5 mln doses begins to ship
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM