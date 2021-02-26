Talks with close friend in baseball nudge Choo Shin-soo toward KBO

"When I first told him I was thinking about going to Korea, Keun-woo was worried at first, because I spent so much time in the U.S. and I'd be coming into a vastly different environment," Choo told reporters Thursday after arriving at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "But he also told me a lot of great things about playing here. He said, 'I'm retired now, but you'll have a chance to give people hopes and dreams in a new place.' Once I heard him say that, I wanted to play in Korea even more."