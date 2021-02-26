Moon observes COVID-19 vaccination as gov't begins inoculation campaign
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Seoul to observe the vaccination process against COVID-19, as the nation started a mass inoculation program against the pandemic over a year after its first confirmed case.
More than 5,000 health care workers and patients aged under 65 at some 5,800 long-term care facilities across the nation began receiving the first doses of novel coronavirus vaccines at 9 a.m.
Moon visited the public health center of Seoul's Mapo Ward to observe the vaccination process and spoke with the first vaccine recipient there. The recipient at the center was Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital in Seoul.
The president also received a briefing on the government vaccination plan by Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and inspected the center's vaccine-related facilities, including the preparation room and the adverse reaction observation room.
Cheong Wa Dae said Moon's visit was arranged to encourage the medical workers who were committed to the vaccine campaign and also to ask the public to actively participate in the inoculation program.
