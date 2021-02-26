Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Force officer tests positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- An Air Force officer based in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The officer was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in a virus test conducted before he returned from a vacation, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 572. Of them, 559 have been fully cured, while 13 are under treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea added 406 new virus cases Friday, as the country started its vaccination program with health care workers and patients at nursing facilities and hospitals across the nation receiving the first shots. The total number of infections stood at 88,922.

