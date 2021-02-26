Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
--------------------------
(LEAD) Vaccination scheme begins amid hopes of achieving herd immunity by Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea started its public inoculation program against the new coronavirus Friday over one year after its first confirmed case, seeking for people to return to their normal daily lives and attain herd immunity by November.
More than 5,000 health care workers and patients aged under 65 at long-term care facilities started receiving the first doses of the novel coronavirus vaccines at the start of the nationwide inoculation rollout.
------------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.
"The government will decide to extend the current distancing levels for another two weeks starting next week during today's meeting," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.
------------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 again as mass vaccinations begin
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose above 400 again on Friday as the country started its vaccination program and decided to extend current social distancing guidelines for two more weeks.
The country reported 406 more virus cases, including 382 local infections, raising the total caseload to 88,922, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
--------------------------
Panel says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligible for youths, 1st shots scheduled for Sat.
SEOUL -- A South Korean panel of experts said Friday that vaccines for the novel coronavirus developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. are eligible for youths, as health authorities prepare to roll out the first shots of the vaccine over the weekend.
The advisory board consisting of outside experts and officials of the country's drug safety agency announced its review on the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer vaccines.
------------------------
New top Japanese envoy meets S. Korean vice FM amid protracted tensions
SEOUL -- New Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi met with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Friday as he began his duty amid protracted tensions between the two countries over wartime issues.
Aiboshi, who previously served as Japan's ambassador to Israel, arrived in Seoul early this month to take office and went straight into a mandatory two-week coronavirus self-isolation. Friday was the first day after the quarantine ended Thursday.
-------------------------
BOK to purchase as much as 7 tln won worth of state bonds in H1
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Friday it plans to purchase as much as 7 trillion won (US$6.2 billion) worth of government bonds in the first half of this year as it seeks to stabilize bond markets.
The plan is aimed at easing volatility of bond yields because the government's issuance of bonds is expected to significantly increase, the BOK said in a statement.
--------------------------
Seoul stocks retreat late Fri. morning on U.S. inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Friday morning, tracking an overnight Wall Street plunge that was spurred by a bond yield hike.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 78.95 points, or 2.55 percent, to 3,020.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
--------------------------
'Please Look After Mom' author set to publish new novel after plagiarism row
SEOUL -- Shin Kyung-sook, the author of the Korean best-seller "Please Look After Mom," is set to publish a new novel next month, returning to the public eye six years after a plagiarism scandal.
Seoul-based publisher Changbi said Shin's new novel -- whose title roughly translates to "I had gone to my father" -- will be published Wednesday, followed by a press conference the following day.
--------------------------
U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo
WASHINGTON -- A federal district court has ordered North Korea to pay over US$2 billion in damages to the crew and family of a U.S. naval ship captured in 1968, court documents released this week showed.
In its Feb. 16 ruling, the U.S. District Court for D.C. found North Korea was responsible for the kidnapping of the USS Pueblo, as well as the imprisonment and torture of its crew members.
