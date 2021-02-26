S. Korea to advise on Poland's 3-year airport project
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main airport operator will provide consulting for Poland's new airport project in the next three years, the transport ministry said Friday.
The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) clinched a deal from Poland's Centralny Port Komunikacviny (CPK) to offer consulting services as a strategic adviser for the airport project in Warsaw, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The Polish government aims to turn the new airport into a leading transport hub in Eastern Europe with an annual capacity of 100 million passengers, it said.
South Korea beat Japan's Narita Airport in the consultant selection auction.
