S. Korea to import more eggs next month to stabilize prices
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it will seek to import more eggs next month in an effort to help stabilize rising prices of eggs amid the outbreak of bird flu here.
The country will push to import 20 million eggs in March, after it brought in a total of 44 million eggs between late January and February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Prices of eggs soared 15.2 percent on-year in January, the fastest since March 2020, as the H5N8 strain of avian influenza has ravaged chicken farms across the country since November last year.
Prices of eggs have somewhat slowed after the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February, but they still remained 44 percent higher than those of an average year, the ministry added.
South Korea temporarily removed tariffs on imported egg products on Jan. 28 in a bid to ease a supply shortage caused by the outbreak of bird flu.
Local firms are allowed to import a total of 50,000 tons of fresh eggs and seven other types of egg products without tariffs until June 30.
The country's inflationary pressure still remains subdued due largely to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But rising prices of agricultural and oil products are spawning concerns that inflation may pick up amid an economic slowdown.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
5
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
200 old Japanese maps define Dokdo as Korean territory
-
3
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
4
(News Focus) K-pop agencies scale up to build bigger IP, platform empires
-
5
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
1
(News Focus) Past school bullying claims spread like wildfire to S. Korean entertainment scene
-
2
Impeachment trial postponed for judge in power abuse case
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) Vaccination scheme begins amid hopes of achieving herd immunity by Nov.
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases still rising 1 day before mass vaccine rollout