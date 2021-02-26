All K League players test negative for COVID-19 before season's opening

The announcement from the Korea Professional Football League (K League) came on the eve of the opening kickoff for the 2021 season. The K League 1 season starts at 2 p.m. Saturday with a match between the four-time defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and FC Seoul. For the K League 2, Gyeongnam FC and FC Anyang will kick things off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

