S. Korea to sell 8 tln won of Treasury bills in March.
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 8 trillion won (US$7.1 billion) worth of Treasury bills next month in a bid to fund its expansionary fiscal policy, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in five separate auctions in March, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
With the debt sale, the outstanding amount of Treasury bills is expected to rise to 15 trillion won next month.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and thus are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
The ministry said the proceeds from the sales will be used to support major state projects and repay maturing debt.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
2
BTS earns 2nd 'million point' song on Oricon chart with 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
4
Harvard professor Ramseyer to revise paper on 1923 massacre of Koreans in Japan: Cambridge handbook editor
-
5
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
1
Controversial photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's works tell viewers to embrace 'more life' in pandemic
-
2
BTS most tweeted about musician in U.S. in 2020
-
3
SHINee says vigor, passion drove new album following military enlistment hiatus
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Jeongmilla: the artist who sings Seoul's blue hill neighborhood in 'CheongPa Sonata'
-
5
BTS performs 'BE,' surprise Coldplay cover on 'MTV Unplugged'
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
2
Impeachment trial postponed for judge in power abuse case
-
3
(LEAD) Vaccination scheme begins amid hopes of achieving herd immunity by Nov.
-
4
Panel says Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligible for youths, 1st shots scheduled for Sat.
-
5
Upcoming military exercise with U.S. should be postponed or halted: expert