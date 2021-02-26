Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Women's volleyball league avoids disruption following event staffer's COVID-19 infection

All News 14:45 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean women's volleyball league will proceed as normal on Friday, with no further infections reported following a positive COVID-19 test for an event staffer this week.

The Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO) said Friday evening's match between Hyundai E&C Hillstate and Korea Ginseng Corp. will be played as scheduled. The league office confirmed on Thursday that an employee of an agency handling game day events and operations had tested positive for the coronavirus after working a game between Hyundai E&C Hillstate and IBK Altos last Saturday.

In this file photo from Jan. 31, 2021, Hyundai E&C Hillstate players celebrate their victory over Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders in a women's V-League match at Suwon Gymnasium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

All Hyundai players and coaches tested negative, and KOVO determined, following epidemiological investigations, that the infected individual had been properly isolated this week.

KOVO suspended the men's competition for two weeks effective Tuesday, a few hours after KB Insurance Stars center Park Jin-u tested positive for the virus. A front office employee for KB has also been infected.

The men's league is scheduled to resume on March 9.

