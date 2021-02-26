Hanwha remains in red in Q4
February 26, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 205.3 billion won (US$182.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 148.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 114.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 8.3 percent to 13.78 trillion won.
(END)
