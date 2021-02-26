Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha 2020 net income up 220.5 pct. to 740.5 bln won

All News 14:40 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 740.5 billion won (US$659.5 million), up 220.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 40.5 percent on-year to 1.58 trillion won. Annual sales increased 1 percent to 50.92 trillion won.
