Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 23 -- U.S. missile defense 'clearly focused' on N. Korea: Gen. Hyten

24 -- N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting

25 -- U.S. court orders N. Korea to pay US$2.3 bln over 1968 capture of USS Pueblo

26 -- N.K. holds expanded Cabinet meeting to discuss ways to grant businesses more autonomy
