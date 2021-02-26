emart 169,000 DN 4,500

BNK Financial Group 5,900 DN 80

SYC 54,800 DN 2,600

SamsungHvyInd 6,560 DN 140

KCC 199,500 DN 4,500

SKBP 118,000 DN 8,000

CJ CheilJedang 406,500 DN 4,500

SamyangFood 87,100 DN 2,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 UP 1,000

Daesang 24,950 DN 400

SKNetworks 5,560 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 21,900 UP 200

ORION Holdings 13,750 DN 350

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 1,600

ShinhanGroup 32,950 DN 1,150

HITEJINRO 34,250 DN 300

Yuhan 62,000 DN 1,500

CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 3,500

LOTTE Himart 37,450 UP 300

DOOSAN 46,650 DN 1,700

DL 86,500 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,250 DN 750

POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 DN 4,500

BoryungPharm 21,450 UP 450

L&L 14,800 UP 100

Shinsegae 267,000 DN 7,000

Nongshim 275,000 DN 6,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 UP 210

SGBC 90,200 DN 3,100

LG Corp. 93,900 DN 2,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 1,200

Hyosung 80,100 DN 2,800

LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 600

KAL 28,150 DN 700

Hanchem 244,000 DN 2,500

Daewoong 36,550 DN 1,200

TaekwangInd 942,000 DN 1,000

SsangyongCement 6,650 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 237,000 DN 8,000

(MORE)