KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
emart 169,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 5,900 DN 80
SYC 54,800 DN 2,600
SamsungHvyInd 6,560 DN 140
KCC 199,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 118,000 DN 8,000
CJ CheilJedang 406,500 DN 4,500
SamyangFood 87,100 DN 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 UP 1,000
Daesang 24,950 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,560 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 21,900 UP 200
ORION Holdings 13,750 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 32,950 DN 1,150
HITEJINRO 34,250 DN 300
Yuhan 62,000 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 164,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE Himart 37,450 UP 300
DOOSAN 46,650 DN 1,700
DL 86,500 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,250 DN 750
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 DN 4,500
BoryungPharm 21,450 UP 450
L&L 14,800 UP 100
Shinsegae 267,000 DN 7,000
Nongshim 275,000 DN 6,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 UP 210
SGBC 90,200 DN 3,100
LG Corp. 93,900 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 1,200
Hyosung 80,100 DN 2,800
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,400 DN 600
KAL 28,150 DN 700
Hanchem 244,000 DN 2,500
Daewoong 36,550 DN 1,200
TaekwangInd 942,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,650 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 237,000 DN 8,000
