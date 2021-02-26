KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 64,700 DN 500
Binggrae 58,200 DN 900
LOTTE 33,600 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,060 DN 130
POSCO 281,500 DN 1,500
LotteChilsung 114,500 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 5,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 DN 50
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,100 DN 2,050
DB INSURANCE 41,400 DN 50
SamsungElec 82,500 DN 2,800
NHIS 10,850 DN 450
SK Discovery 65,400 DN 800
LS 69,900 DN 2,600
GC Corp 378,500 DN 8,500
GS E&C 36,350 DN 1,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,700 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 674,000 DN 30,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,340 DN 360
SKC 117,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 363,500 UP 3,500
IlyangPharm 52,000 UP 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,050 DN 2,100
NamsunAlum 4,165 DN 35
MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 25
HtlShilla 81,600 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 64,500 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 189,500 DN 6,500
Ottogi 560,000 DN 5,000
Hanssem 99,500 0
GS Retail 36,200 DN 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,850 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,050 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 173,000 DN 2,500
Kogas 31,850 DN 1,100
KSOE 112,000 DN 2,000
SK hynix 141,500 DN 7,000
Youngpoong 620,000 DN 28,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,800 DN 1,750
