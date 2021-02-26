KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 1,150
Hanwha 29,350 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 56,400 DN 1,800
CJ 92,700 DN 1,900
JWPHARMA 29,150 DN 400
LGInt 27,300 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 8,990 DN 360
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY476 50 DN3150
KOLMAR KOREA 57,500 UP 700
HANJINKAL 60,600 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 171,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 8,420 UP 220
DoubleUGames 55,300 DN 1,800
CUCKOO 127,000 UP 3,000
COSMAX 104,500 DN 500
MANDO 62,500 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 DN 25,000
KiaMtr 79,400 UP 2,400
GCH Corp 37,100 UP 100
BukwangPharm 27,850 UP 6,400
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,900 DN 3,100
HyundaiMipoDock 54,000 UP 900
OCI 125,000 UP 2,500
IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 1,200
S-Oil 85,000 DN 3,000
LG Innotek 199,000 DN 9,000
KorZinc 403,500 DN 12,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 318,000 DN 6,000
HMM 19,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 77,100 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 211,000 DN 9,500
Mobis 303,000 DN 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,900 DN 2,000
HDC HOLDINGS 10,950 DN 150
S-1 83,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,500 DN 2,400
KEPCO 22,700 DN 650
SamsungSecu 36,550 DN 1,450
KG DONGBU STL 11,900 DN 350
SKTelecom 247,500 DN 4,500
