KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S&T MOTIV 62,700 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 43,100 DN 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,500 DN 350
DWS 50,100 DN 2,100
Hanon Systems 15,450 DN 650
SK 262,500 DN 14,500
ShinpoongPharm 83,800 DN 700
Handsome 37,150 DN 1,100
Asiana Airlines 14,800 DN 300
COWAY 64,700 DN 2,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 118,500 DN 4,000
IBK 8,330 DN 190
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 21,750 UP 450
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,000 DN 1,700
KT&G 78,300 DN 1,500
DHICO 10,600 DN 500
Doosanfc 50,000 DN 3,600
LG Display 22,600 DN 1,100
Kangwonland 24,200 DN 600
NAVER 375,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 488,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 936,000 DN 36,000
KIWOOM 129,000 DN 5,500
DSME 25,450 DN 700
DSINFRA 7,860 DN 130
DONGSUH 40,300 DN 900
SamsungEng 12,900 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 4,000
PanOcean 5,720 UP 180
CheilWorldwide 19,450 DN 450
KT 26,000 DN 200
Fila Holdings 40,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 26,850 DN 400
LGH&H 1,513,000 DN 54,000
LGCHEM 831,000 DN 59,000
KEPCO E&C 17,500 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,600 DN 400
