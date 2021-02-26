KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 146,500 DN 7,500
Celltrion 297,500 DN 10,500
CSWIND 72,400 DN 500
Huchems 22,900 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 135,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 DN 700
KIH 87,300 DN 4,700
DWEC 5,870 DN 190
DongwonF&B 198,000 DN 1,000
GS 39,000 DN 950
CJ CGV 28,000 DN 400
LIG Nex1 37,000 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,050 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,205 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 234,500 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 10,100 DN 250
SK Innovation 260,500 DN 9,500
F&F 139,000 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 36,600 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 43,800 DN 950
Hansae 20,600 UP 700
LG HAUSYS 71,500 DN 1,700
Youngone Corp 42,000 UP 850
ZINUS 93,400 UP 500
GKL 15,950 DN 500
KOLON IND 55,000 UP 2,100
HanmiPharm 343,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 61,800 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 DN 2,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,450 UP 500
Netmarble 123,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 DN7000
ORION 128,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,000 UP 150
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 377,000 DN 8,500
HDC-OP 26,800 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 DN 240
Big Hit 206,500 DN 5,500
