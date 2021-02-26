Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace Q4 net income up 417.1 pct. to 75.5 bln won

All News 15:47 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 75.5 billion won (US$67.2 million), up 417.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 76.2 billion won, up 117.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.9 percent to 1.72 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!