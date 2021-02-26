Hanwha Aerospace 2020 net profit up 1.4 pct. to 164.7 bln won
All News 15:47 February 26, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net profit of 164.7 billion won (US$146.6 million), up 1.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 243.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 165.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 1.1 percent to 5.32 trillion won.
(END)
