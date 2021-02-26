Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Gas shifts to profits in Q4

All News 15:58 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 81.8 billion won (US$72.8 million), shifting from a loss of 250.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 260.3 billion won, down 38.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 21.8 percent to 5.38 trillion won.
