Korea Gas swings to loss in 2020

All News 15:58 February 26, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Friday reported its 2020 net loss of 160.7 billion won (US$143 million), turning from a profit of 58.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 898.9 billion won, down 32.6 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 16.6 percent to 20.83 trillion won.
